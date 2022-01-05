AIA Group Ltd Invests $211,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $175,245,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

