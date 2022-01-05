Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00099892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.00494469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00290164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00152053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007691 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,192,488 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

