Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EADSY stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. 693,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,728. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.