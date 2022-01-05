Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EADSY stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. 693,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,728. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.
