AirSwap Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and $808,251.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

