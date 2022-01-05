Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $134.54 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

