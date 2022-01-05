Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,441,300 shares, an increase of 238.2% from the November 30th total of 1,904,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Alfa has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.90.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.