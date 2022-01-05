Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,902,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.