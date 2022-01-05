AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 109.1% in December

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $116,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 50.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 61.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

