AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. AllSafe has a market cap of $135,321.74 and $71.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

