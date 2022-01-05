Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 5.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 6,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 879,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.
AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
