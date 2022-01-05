Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 5.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 6,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 879,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

