Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $962,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $28.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,859.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,919.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,782.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

