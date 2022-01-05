ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.55. 11,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,880% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

About ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF)

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

