Alta Capital Management LLC Has $51.12 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 177,582 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.