Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Down 10%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

About Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells.

