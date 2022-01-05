Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

