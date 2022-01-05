Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,478,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,594,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,917.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,779.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

