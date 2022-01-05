Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMADY opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

