Amalgamated Bank Buys 224 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADUS opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.46. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.