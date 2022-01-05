Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.54 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.