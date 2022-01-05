Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

