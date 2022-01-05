Amalgamated Bank Has $702,000 Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

