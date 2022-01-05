Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,090 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,751 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 906.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 339,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

