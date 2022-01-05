Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE WTM opened at $1,011.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,041.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,088.57. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.