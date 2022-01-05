Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 288,318 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

