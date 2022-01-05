Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $208.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.09. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

