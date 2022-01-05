Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

