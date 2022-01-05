American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell Sells 64,011 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AEO opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 83.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.