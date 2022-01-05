American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

NYSE:AEL opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 33,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 66,685 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $1,129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 21.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $6,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

