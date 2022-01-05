American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.89.
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.
In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Amundi bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $26,133,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
