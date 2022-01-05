American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Amundi bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $26,133,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

