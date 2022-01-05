AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 220.2 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

