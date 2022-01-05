Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Amon has traded 67.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $7,262.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

