Amon Trading 136% Higher This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $12,796.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 136% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

