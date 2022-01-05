Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.07. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

ASH stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

