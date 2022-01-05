Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.