Analysts Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.20 Million

Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will announce sales of $275.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.16 million. Costamare reported sales of $119.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $780.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $789.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 7,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 36.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 199.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

