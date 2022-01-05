Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viasat by 42.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

