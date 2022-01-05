Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.00 Million

Brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce sales of $537.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $541.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $443.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

NYSE MSCI traded down $25.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.12. 548,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,195. MSCI has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $37,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

