Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.23 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post sales of $345.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.