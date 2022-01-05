Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.23 Million

Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post sales of $345.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.