Analysts Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to announce $11.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.26 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $5,259,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

