Analysts Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to announce $11.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.26 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.
SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $5,259,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $351,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.80.
About SOPHiA Genetics
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
