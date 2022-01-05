Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstroNova, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $95.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

