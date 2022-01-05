Analysts Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Target Price at $5.53

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. Research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.