Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $42.75

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

