Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $102.57

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.