Analysts Set Expectations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

