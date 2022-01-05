Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $134.80

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.80.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.62. 450,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,768. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

