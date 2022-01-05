Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $204.00

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.67. 2,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.17. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

