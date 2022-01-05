Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 2,000.71

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,000.71 ($26.96).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.76) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.22) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.30) to GBX 1,750 ($23.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.67) to GBX 1,980 ($26.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,822 ($24.55) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,727.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,751.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -368.37. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($28.70).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

