Analyzing Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 4,866.42 -$69.78 million N/A N/A Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 338.58 -$5.29 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlloVir.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -44.44% -40.76% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AlloVir and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlloVir currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.33%. Given AlloVir’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

AlloVir has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlloVir beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

