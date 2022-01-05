Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 75.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after buying an additional 1,138,847 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

