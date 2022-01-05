Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 303,812 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

